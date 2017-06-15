*Tonight (June 15), Jay Z will make history as the first rapper to be inducted to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

His streaming service, Tidal, is celebrating the achievement with a tribute page that includes congratulations from fellow industry heavyweights like Quincy Jones, Rakim, and Bono while reflecting on his body of work

Handpicked by his peers, Jay Z joins a prestigious Songwriters Hall that includes Burt Bacharach, Duke Ellington, Ira Gershwin, John Lennon, Elton John, and Lionel Richie.

After 21 Grammys and 13 solo No. 1 albums, Jay Z is rumored to have another album in the works. In an interview with Billboard earlier this week, Damian Marley confirmed he was working with the rapper, who recently took a trip to Jamaica.

“Well, I did some work with him for some stuff that he’s working on,” Marley said. “I’m not really sure of the details of his project in that sense, but we worked on some music together. I’ve been a fan of his music since he came out. We’ve never done any musical work together. So that was a joy to finally work together musically.”

The Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony will take place June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.