Mahershala Ali in Tidal promo “4:44”

*Earlier this week, Jay Z had the Internet thinking he was about to drop a surprise album titled “4:44,” after the number suddenly appeared in online ads, billboards and posters linked to his streaming service, Tidal.

However, a minute-long trailer surfaced this morning (June 8) to take away some of the mystery – but not much. The “4:44” ads are promoting Tidal’s partnership with Sprint, which was forged in January when the telecommunications giant acquired a 33% stake in the company. At the time, Sprint said the union will include exclusive Tidal content available only to its customers.

In a teaser tweeted Thursday by Sprint’s CEO Marcelo Clare, “4:44” appears to reference the title of a film starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover that will be exclusive to Sprint and Tidal customers.

The black-and-white video begins with Ali shadow boxing and working a heavy bag in slow motion. Glover, presumably Ali’s trainer, holds the bag as the actor punches.

Danny Glover in a teaser for “4:44”

Nyong’o doesn’t appear in the teaser, but her name pops up on a title card at the end of the clip, alongside her two male co-stars and the message: “Tidal x Sprint, exclusively on sprint.com,” and the adult-only rating of NC-17.

The teaser first aired during the NBA Finals game on Wednesday. The Internet is still holding out hope that “4:44” could be a new Jay Z album. This video could be part of a music video, or possibly part of a visual album in the vein of his wife Beyonce’s “Lemonade” project.

The confusion will all reportedly end on Friday with a major announcement from both parties.

Watch below:





