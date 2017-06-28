*Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish takes the stage in her first stand-up special, “She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood,” premiering on Friday, August 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

The hour-long special was filmed at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, and the Los Angeles native will tackle subjects ranging from “her early days in foster care and being bullied on the playground to getting revenge on ex-boyfriends and introducing Will and Jada Pinkett Smith to Groupon,” per broadwayworld.com.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: La La Anthony Leaves Door Open for Reconciliation With Carmelo Anthony: ‘I Love Him With All My Heart’ (Watch)

Haddish has made numerous guest appearances on television series, such as, “Chelsea Lately,” “That’s So Raven, and “New Girl.” She has also starred in movies such as “Meet the Spartans” and in 2013 she had a recurring role on “Real Husbands of Hollywood.”

In 2014, she was cast in the Oprah Winfrey Network series “If Loving You Is Wrong,” but quit the show after the first season for a regular role on the NBC sitcom “The Carmichael Show.”

You can next catch her on the big screen alongside Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall in the upcoming comedy film “Girls Trip.”

Tiffany Haddish recently sat down with the folks over at The Breakfast Club to dish about the film, and she gets personal by opening up about her childhood, her divorce and that time her stepfather tried to kill her entire family.

Peep the clip below:

Watch Haddish and other Black women in comedy shed light on the ups and downs of the entertainment industry in VH1’s “All Jokes Aside” documentary below.

“Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood” airs Friday, August 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Save