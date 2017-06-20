*Tiger Woods announced Monday that he is getting “professional help” to deal with medications used for his back pain and insomnia.

The revelation comes in the wake of his May 29 arrest on DUI charges. The 41-year-old was found asleep at the wheel of his car in the wee hours on Memorial Day. Police dashcam video of the arrest and subsequent sobriety test showed Woods with slurred speech and incoherent.

Later, in a statement, he said alcohol was not involved but that he had an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medication.

Woods has been recovering from back surgery on April 19. He told police on May 29 that he had taken four prescription pain medications, including Vicodin. The Golf Channel, which obtained an unredacted version of the Jupiter Police Department report, reported that Woods said he was also taking Xanax.

“I’m not at liberty to say where he is, but he is receiving in-patient treatment,” said Mark Steinberg, Woods’ agent, in a phone interview with ESPN. “Tiger has been dealing with so much pain physically. And that leads to insomnia and sleep issues. This has been going on for a long time.”

Steinberg said the postponement of Woods’ July 5 arraignment to Aug. 9 had nothing to do with the decision or timing.