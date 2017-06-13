Tinashe performs on stage during the iHeartSummer '17 Weekend hosted by AT&T at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on June 9, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

*Tinashe is feeling the wrath of social media Tuesday after her comments blaming colorism and the black community for some of her career hurdles rubbed folks the wrong way.

The 24-year-old half-Danish and Zimbabwean singer, whose sophomore album “Joyride” has been delayed since she announced its pending release 18 months ago, blames at least part of her industry woes on the fact that she’s mixed.

“There’s colorism involved in the black community, which is very apparent,” Tinashe told The Guardian. “It’s about trying to find a balance where I’m a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don’t fully fit into the black community; they don’t fully accept me, even though I see myself as a black woman. That disconnect is confusing sometimes. I am what I am.”

Despite a resume that includes performing at a Janet Jackson tribute concert (at Miss Jackson’s request), opening up for Nicki Minaj on her “Pinkprint” tour and collaborating with the likes of Chris Brown and A$AP Rocky, Tinashe said she feels that being a black woman of mixed race has its drawbacks in the industry.

“There are hundreds of [male] rappers that all look the same, that sound the same, but if you’re a black woman, you’re either Beyoncé or Rihanna. It’s very, very strange.”

Within hours of Tinashe’s interview being published, Twitter exploded.





