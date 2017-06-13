*Tinashe is feeling the wrath of social media Tuesday after her comments blaming colorism and the black community for some of her career hurdles rubbed folks the wrong way.

The 24-year-old half-Danish and Zimbabwean singer, whose sophomore album “Joyride” has been delayed since she announced its pending release 18 months ago, blames at least part of her industry woes on the fact that she’s mixed.

“There’s colorism involved in the black community, which is very apparent,” Tinashe told The Guardian. “It’s about trying to find a balance where I’m a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don’t fully fit into the black community; they don’t fully accept me, even though I see myself as a black woman. That disconnect is confusing sometimes. I am what I am.”

Despite a resume that includes performing at a Janet Jackson tribute concert (at Miss Jackson’s request), opening up for Nicki Minaj on her “Pinkprint” tour and collaborating with the likes of Chris Brown and A$AP Rocky, Tinashe said she feels that being a black woman of mixed race has its drawbacks in the industry.

“There are hundreds of [male] rappers that all look the same, that sound the same, but if you’re a black woman, you’re either Beyoncé or Rihanna. It’s very, very strange.”

Within hours of Tinashe’s interview being published, Twitter exploded.

wait…. tinashe blamed colorism for why she doesn’t have a career? pic.twitter.com/A5Q053UO4Y — some MILQUÉ (@kelloqqz) June 12, 2017

Tinashe tried to blame colorism in the black community for her poor album sales. Don’t nobody wanna hear that baby whispering music. — Black&Bougie👩🏾💅🏾 (@NeWWave_Female) June 13, 2017

Tinashe: I’m not really accepted by the black community bc i’m mixed.

Black folks: You’re mixed? — Second Lead Vocalist (@VirgoJ24) June 13, 2017

Message for Tinashe. pic.twitter.com/WXV4AZoWLe — K a r i o. (@itsKARY_) June 13, 2017

Dear Tinashe,

It’s not a colorism issue. That fact is, we just don’t see it for u sis.

Sincerely,

Everybody pic.twitter.com/nDuUJ8SyXB — april♡Mae♡june (@Prettyy_THICK) June 13, 2017

Tinashe just used the wrong argument. Colorism isn’t keeping her from shining, it’s probably whats keeping her as relevant as she is — Angel of Color (@johanamamaa) June 13, 2017