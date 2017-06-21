*TLC has dropped a lyric video for “Haters,” the second single from their upcoming kickstarter-funded, self-titled comeback album, due June 30.

Earlier this month, the duo dropped visuals for first single “Way Back,” featuring the album’s lone guest star, Snoop Dogg.

T-Boz and Chilli are now back with a video for the follow up, “Haters,” which is all about calling out the naysayers and simply doing you.

“Haters gonna hate / People gon’ say what they gon’ say / We don’t care about that anyway,” they sing.

Written by Bryan Jarett, Daniel Ullmann and Steve Dresser, the self-empowerment anthem has a subtle reggae vibe, with the video featuring T-Boz, Chilli and various regular folk singing the lyrics in front of a grey backdrop.

Watch below: