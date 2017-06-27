*I’ve got news for you. As horrific as it is hearing stories of male Uber drivers who have gone rogue so-to-speak, and taken advantage of intoxicated women; no one talks about the intoxicated women who feel its OK to sexually harass male Uber drivers.

The handsome ones in particular. Oh what a double standard is woven here.

Its not hard to picture either. These women who push up on their Uber driver. It’s an embarrassment that easily brings to mind many of the women on today’s reality shows. Those who will do anything for money; only in this case — where a male Uber driver is concerned — the excuse is just like the photo captioned below “He was fine AF though,” so all sense of self-respect or decency is thrown out of the window.

Even if he is your Uber driver! Out of the window goes any sense of professionalism on the woman’s part!!

I will leave his name out of it, but I recently had a conversation with a male Uber driver who says he constantly experiences what can easily be called sexual harassment. Tall, dark and handsome by any account — and let’s not forget professional — this male Uber driver tells me about three separate incidents where women went over the line.

“I got a call from Santa Monica to take two girls to Nobu — a very popular restaurant in Malibu. Two girls I later learned were originally from Afghanistan, but reside in San Francisco, got into the car. It wasn’t hard to figure out they were both a bit tipsy. Immediately, they started with compliments that quickly turned uncomfortable; and in this particular case, I felt it was more of a race thing — you know, the whole Black man sexuality thing.”

The driver continues, “one of the women said, ‘Oh, nice car!’ The other one jumped in saying, ‘Forget about the car, nice driver!’ From there she reached over and felt my biceps,” the driver added, saying how he began to feel more like a piece of meat at this point. Then the women began to talk about how they were in town temporarily and asked the driver if he wanted to join them in their room at the Hilton in Beverly Hills.

