*What person called human could hurt this beautiful child? But Nylah Lewis was more than hurt, she was killed by her father on a day that was supposed to celebrate Fatherhood.

It doesn’t get much worse than that. Reports say that Nylah had been taken to spend the day with her father, 19-year-old Shaquan Taylor.

But just a few hours later, according to reports, Taylor sent a Facebook message to the child’s mother, 17-year-old Tammy Lewis, saying something was wrong with the baby.

It is suspected that Taylor beat the baby mercilessly.

When the child’s mother arrived at Taylor’s home, she found her baby barely alive, lying face down on the couch struggling to breathe. She took hold of her baby and ran out into the hallway, but Taylor followed them, punched the mother unconscious, grabbed the child and handed her to a friend who then called 911.

Nylah’s condition was called “grim” once she arrived at the hospital. She had suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain, and fought courageously for her life for five days. She passed away at 10:40 a.m. on Friday according to a statement from Maimonides Medical Center.

The piece of shit called her father had already been arrested; now he will most likely be accused of murder.

