*Tune in to OWN tonight beginning at 9pm ET/PT to catch the final season of “Tyler Perry’s For Better Or Worse.”

Back-to-back episodes will air at 9PM and 9:30PM ET/PT.

Preview the hilarious clip above.

Then at 10pm ET/PT, “Oprah’s Master Class” returns for its sixth season with a compelling interview with Kevin Hart, who will explore life lessons, painful memories and the monumental moments that shaped him into the entertainment powerhouse he is today.

Check out a sneak peek below:

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand – and the magnetism of the channel. Winfrey provides leadership in programming and attracts superstar talent to join her in primetime, building a global community of like-minded viewers and leading that community to connect on social media and beyond. OWN is a singular destination on cable. Depth with edge. Heart. Star power. Connection. And endless possibilities. OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery Communications. The network debuted on January 1, 2011. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. For more information, please visit www.oprah.com/own and https://press.discovery.com/us/own/