Too $hort Featured on HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’ Show Soundtrack

*Legendary Oakland rapper Too $hort collaborates with up and coming group, Meter Mobb, a trio consisting of Vincent “VT” Tolan, Victor Sagastume, and Lucas Andres Gorham to release the single “You Came To Party,” that was featured on a recent (05-28-19) episode of the hit HBO show Silicon Valley.

Too $hort serves his classic flow over the high energy and upbeat track, about stealing your girl at the club.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to introduce Meter Mobb through this award winning show,” said Too $hort. “We had a lot of fun on this track and there is more to come. I have been developing a lot of really talented young artists and I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we have been working on.”

Too $hort

Too $hort’s in-house producer and Meter Mobb member, Vincent “VT” Tolan’s infectious vocals can be heard on the hook of “You Came To Party” and on E-40’s Bay Area hit “B*tch” featuring Too $hort both of which he produced.

“You Came To Party” is available now for streaming across multiple platforms and for purchase on iTunes. The full Silicon Valley soundtrack will be released through Mass Appeal Records on June 23rd and is available for pre-order. The soundtrack also features Nas, DJ Shadow, Danny Brown, and many more.

Look out for updates on new releases from Too $hort artists as well as his forthcoming album The Pimp Tape, due this summer. Stay updated on: TooShort.net, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.

Click here to listen to “You Came To Party” on Soundcloud

Silicon Valley

In the high-tech gold rush of modern Silicon Valley, the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success. A comedy partially inspired by Mike Judge’s own experiences as a Silicon Valley engineer in the late 1980s

source:

Jacky Johnson

[email protected]