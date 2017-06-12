*Toya Wright sent her condolences to the family of her ex-boyfriend James Hardy after the former NFL star was found dead Wednesday in the Maumee River in Indiana.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Hardy family at this difficult time…may your heart and soul find peace and comfort. #RipJames,” wrote Wright in an Instagram post.

The pair dated for a few months in 2009, after their blind date was filmed for her BET reality series “Toya & Tiny.” During the date, the two connected over their life experiences, family and overcoming hardships.

As previously reported, Hardy’s body was discovered days after his mother reported him missing on May 30. According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, his body was lodged in a dam in the river, although the exact cause of his death has yet to be determined. Authorities said he appeared to have been in the water for several days.

Hardy’s run in the NFL lasted from 2008-2011. After retiring, he relocated to Los Angeles to try modeling and acting, but ended up arrested after attacking police officers who responded to a disturbing the peace call at his home. He was later ordered to undergo treatment at a mental health facility.

According to HipHollywood.com, friends close to Hardy are now wondering if mental health issues may have played a part in his death.