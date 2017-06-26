*Pasadena Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere musical SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! Created and directed by Randy Johnson, who wrote and directed the hit Broadway musical A Night With Janis Joplin, with book by Cheryl West (Play On!).

SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! tells the story about the life and music of legendary gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, whose hits include “Down by the Riverside,” “This Train,” and “Strange Things Happen Every Day.”

Tharpe, known as The Godmother of Rock & Roll, was a trailblazer in the history of American music and influenced some of the greatest Rock & Roll and R&B singers of all time, including Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, Bob Dylan, Tina Turner and Johnny Cash.

Tracy Nicole Chapman (Little Shop of Horrors, Caroline, or Change, Into the Woods, The Lion King) will bring Sister Rosetta Tharpe to life in the starring role.

