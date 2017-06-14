*While many of the Uber staff may have been shocked by a recent memo they received from the chief, others probably saw the writing on the wall. What the heck am I talking about?

Uber CEO, Travis Kalanick. He wrote a heartfelt memo — well, as “heartfelt” as any money-monger businessman can muster — letting staff know that he is taking leave for a good minute.

He says that for Uber 2.0 to grow and become better, as a leader he knows he must first work on “Travis 2,0.”

The ride-share company has gone through its own personal and public hell over the past years. And to borrow from yet another well-known cliche, “Too whom much is given” — even more is expected.

During its past eight years, Uber has faced claims of sexual harassment, misconduct, departing executives, racial inequities and more in its workplace culture.

And just two months ago, one employee — an African American man who worked at the company as an engineer, was found dead in his home garage by his wife. His death was ruled a suicide; and his wife said that as an Uber employee, he faced what he obviously felt were insurmountable challenges.

Personally, in my humble opinion, I believe one sign of leadership (not qualifying it as good or bad) is someone who knows when its time to step down; if even for a while.

