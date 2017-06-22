*Ouch. Just when the business world had begun to realize scandalous claims of sexual harassment and other seemingly permissible inequities towards women in the Uber workplace had forced its co-Founder and CEO, Travis Kalanick, to take a leave of absence from the company; now comes the breaking news that Kalanick will not be returning at all.

The CEO of Uber has resigned.

Following Kalanick’s decision to go on leave with no return date in mind; a leave that had him telling Uber employees he needed to “work on Travis 2.0 to be the leader they deserved,” investors continued to have meetings around the subject. Apparently, the result of these get-together’s left them questioning whether Kalanick — who no one had even heard of prior to Uber (had they?) — even had the ability to be such a leader. Unfortunately for him, they have no time to wait, so he was asked to leave.

