“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah sat down with PEOPLE to dish about the time he learned from his mother, Patricia Noah, that she was shot in the head by his stepfather.

Recalling the moment, Noah tells the publication that he asked his mother why she didn’t leave: “She said, ‘Because if I leave, he will kill us,’” he said.

“I said to her, ‘That’s extreme. I don’t think that’s real.’ I thought she was being overly dramatic; I didn’t understand it, and she left, and as I talk about it in [my] book, within a matter of a few years, he tried to kill the family.”

Noah wrote about his stepfather’s abuse in his memoir, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.”

As Page Six reports, Noah remembers getting a call from his brother, who informed him that their stepfather had shot their mother following the couple’s divorce. The bullet entered the back of her head and exited through her nose — narrowly missing her brain.

“I remember after the shooting, my mother was in the hospital, and all I felt was rage,” he said. “My mother said to me, ‘Don’t hate him for doing this, but rather pity him because he too is a victim, in his own way, of a world that has thrust upon him an idea of masculinity that he has subscribed to and is now part of. As for myself, I do not wish to imbue myself with a hatred that only I will carry.’”

Noah’s stepfather was convicted of attempted murder, but was only sentenced to probation.

