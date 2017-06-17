*To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the hip hop crime classic “Juice,” director Ernest R. Dickerson has released an alternate ending that’s got social media buzzing.

Dickerson co-wrote the “Juice” script with Gerard Brown, and the story centers on the day-to-day lives and struggles of four youths growing up in Harlem. The film stars Omar Epps, TuPac Shakur (in his acting debut), Jermaine “Huggy” Hopkins, Khalil Kain, and Samuel L. Jackson. It features cameos by Queen Latifah, EPMD, Special Ed, Ed Lover, Doctor Dré, Flex Alexander, Fab Five Freddy, Yo-Yo, Donald Faison and Treach.

In the original ending, Shakur’s character Bishop and Q (Epps) are engaged in a bloody battle on a city rooftop. After Q knocks Bishop over the edge, he grabs hold of his hand to keep him from falling. Unable to maintain the grip, Q watches as Bishop takes a deadly fall.

For the alternate ending, as Bishop struggles to maintain Q’s grip, he is startled by the police sirens closing in on them. Rather than pull his way up, Bishop let’s go — choosing death because he refuses to spend the rest of his life in prison.

“He hears the cops coming and he stops struggling… and he lets go,” says Dickerson, looking back on the scene. “It was just an attitude that showed that Bishop wasn’t a punk. He was a force that really had to be reckoned with in the right way.”

Watch the alternate ending below:

In addition to the alternate ending, the 25th anniversary edition of “Juice” will feature unseen footage, interviews from Dickerson, producer David Heyman and the film’s stars Omar Epps, Khalil Kain and Jermaine Hopkins.

Dickerson will also explain the original ending and the reasons it was changed prior to the film’s theatrical debut.

Additional Blu-ray features include:

Commentary by director Ernest R. Dickerson

You’ve Got the Juice Now —A look back at the making of the film featuring brand new interviews with director Ernest R. Dickerson, producer David Heyman and actors Omar Epps, Khalil Kain and Jermaine Hopkins. The piece details Dickerson’s struggle to remain true to his original vision, his desire to cast fresh new talent, the challenges of shooting on location in Harlem, and the reasons why the film’s ending was changed.

The Wrecking Crew —The film's surviving lead actors talk about how they came to be cast in the film and the bonds they immediately formed with one another. They additionally share stories about Tupac Shakur's drive, authenticity and unmistakable genius, as well as their delight at getting to work with Samuel L. Jackson, Queen Latifah and Cindy Herron.

Sip the Juice: The Music —Explores the essential role that music plays in the film. Features vintage interviews with the Shocklee brothers about their score, as well as Erik B, EPMD, and members of Cypress Hill speaking about their contributions to the unforgettable soundtrack and why they chose to be a part of the film.

Stay in the Scene: The Interview —Vintage interview with the four lead cast members on set. The piece demonstrates their rapport as they discuss the importance of the film and its message.

Photo Gallery—Unit photographer Adger Cowans' photos taken on set.

The “Juice” 25th anniversary edition was released on Blu-ray and DVD on June 6 and the Digital HD version saw a June 13 release.

