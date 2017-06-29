*Season 3 of WE TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” premieres Thursday, July 20th at 9 p.m., and the network has just dropped a new extended sneak peek of the entire season’s shenanigans.

For Romeo Miller (Master P’s son), his return home from filming “Empire” forces him to face his dad who sends him back to his roots in New Orleans to teach him a lesson. But when the ultimate betrayal from his right-hand man turned snake in the grass sparks a brutal confrontation, the empire is put in major danger.

Angela Simmons (Rev Run’s daughter) finds herself caught between her sisters, Vanessa and Daryan, as bad blood from their teenage years comes simmering to the surface. With her sisters at odds, and her fledgling relationship with her fiancé on the rocks, is there any safe harbor for new mom Angela to turn to other than her old flame, Romeo?

Hot to break out in the biz for the second time, songbird Kristinia DeBarge (James DeBarge’s daughter) finds herself the subject of vicious rumors that threaten to derail her comeback. Adding fuel to the fire is a suspect to the throne, a young woman who claims to be the secret love child from James and Janet Jackson’s marriage 31 years ago. Can Kris make it through round two of her never-ending sister saga?

Meanwhile, Boogie Dash (Damon Dash’s son) must go deep within himself to confront a secret and when he careens out of control, and finds himself at odds with the law…who will rein in his dark, dangerous tendencies?

Fresh off a move to Hollywood, CA, Egypt Criss (daughter of Salt ‘N Pepa’s Sandra “Pepa” Denton) opens the chambers to a family lore and is shaken by the skeletons in her mother’s closet. How will she process her mother’s deep trauma and will their relationship ever be the same?

Briana Latrise (Mary J. Blige’s stepdaughter) clashes with the more privileged heirs in the clique, letting her brash and feisty personality make enemies of her former friends.

Watch the sneak peek below: