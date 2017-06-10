*On Thursday (06-01-19), TNT held a special premiere for their new series “Claws,” starring Niecy Nash and Karrueche Tran at the Harmony Gold Preview House in Hollywood.

Before the private screening, EVP Original Programming for TNT, Sarah Aubrey, shared how she heard about the script.

Sarah Aubrey: Susan Rovner (Co-Presidents of Warner Horizon Scripted Television) said, ‘my favorite script is sitting in my hands, it’s a little raunchy and I need to get it made.’

Because it was such a funny introduction to the script, I admittedly opened it. Joey Chavez (SVP Original Programming for TNT) was in my office and we promptly began reading the script out loud to each other and rolling off the sofa with laughter because Eliot Laurence is quite possibly disturbed and also a genius. This show has an amazing crew of actors and everywhere you turn, someone is coming with their “A” game.

“Claws” follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at a Manatee County nail salon, where there is a lot more going on than silk wraps and pedicures. At the center is salon owner Desna (Nash), who lives with and cares for her mentally ill twin brother, Dean (Harold Perrineau). Desna’s staff includes best friend Jennifer (Jenn Lyon), a tenuously sober ex-party girl raising two children from previous relationships; Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes), Desna’s enigmatic driver who also provides security for the salon; Polly (Carrie Preston), a mild-mannered preppy who recently served time in prison for identity theft; and Virginia (Karrueche Tran), who makes no effort to hide her boredom and impatience with her job.

The hour-long drama, is slated to launch across TNT’s television, mobile and digital platforms on Sunday, June 11, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT)