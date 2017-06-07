*Tyka Nelson is following in the footsteps of her late brother Prince.

Honoring what would have been his 59th birthday today (June 7), Nelson released a music video for her song “End of th

e Road,” which takes viewers through the childhood they shared back in Minneapolis.

“After Prince passed I wanted to give him one final birthday present and I decided to fulfill his wish, and record this song at Paisley Park,” she says, referring to his home and studio in Minnesota, where the singer died last year. “This song poses the question ‘is this the End of The Road?’ and my answer is I don’t think so! I will see all three of my beautiful family members someday again.”

Among the never-before-seen family photos and footage in the video are his childhood home at 539 Newton in Minneapolis and the yellow house where his and Nelson’s parents moved in 1965.

Prince owned the red guitar illuminated in the background of one shot, and the hooded teddy bear sitting in the front yard was a gift to Tyka from her famous brother.

Nelson and Apollo V penned “End of the Road,” while “Empire” executive producer Sanaa Hamri directed the video. A longtime friend of Prince’s, she also directed the clip for his 2004 song “Musicology.”

Watch the video below: