*Tyler Perry told the New York Times that he “often peered out the front window of his family’s shotgun house in New Orleans at the mansions two blocks north.”

Today, that house can be yours. The owner who purchased the house from the Perry’s family in 2013 for just under $150,000 has put the completely overhauled, restyled, remodeled and expanded home on the market for $559,000.

Listing agent Sandee Seelig says of the previous owner “took the time to lovingly restore it,” with plans to live there long-term. However, family obligations necessitated a move, so the owner is reluctantly selling the home.

View more details about the home via the New York Post:

The property now features three bedrooms, two baths and 1,980 square feet.

Among the improvements are a reconfiguration of the hallway, running it down the side of the house instead of through the middle, a new bedroom and bathroom in back, and an all-new kitchen with marble countertops and island. The original front bedrooms, where Perry likely slept, remain.

The house now has gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, original and restored fireplace facades, luxe bathrooms and charming pocket doors dividing the rooms.

There’s also a new HVAC system, new plumbing, foam insulation — and even solar panels on the roof.

And in a city where outdoor space is of the essence, there’s a front porch swing that overlooks a thriving garden, a backyard entertaining area with a patio and landscaping, and off-street parking.