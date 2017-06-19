*Tyra Banks shared an adorable pic of her son York Banks-Asla to celebrate Father’s Day.

In January 2015, the model revealed that she and her man, photographer Erik Asla, had her first child via surrogate, and the following month saw mother and newborn in a Valentine’s Day Instagram debut.

“This is the happiest Valentine’s Day of my life,” she wrote at the time. “York, Daddy and I send you so much love.”

On Sunday, June 19, York was back on IG as a 2-year-old, sending a Father’s Day shout out to the “daddies” of the world.

“To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy’s daddy and my daddy, too…HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!” the message read.

Banks and Asla have been a couple for about four years.