*The Educated Rapper, a member of ’80s rap group U.T.F.O., has died following a battle with cancer, reports AllHipHop.com He was 54.

Fellow U.T.F.O. member Kangol Kid announced the news Sunday (June 4) on Instagram.

“With incredible sadness and greater regret, I am officially announcing that my UTFO brother Jeffrey Campbell aka “EDUCATED RAPPER” is rocking the mic in Heaven,” wrote Kangol. “This feeling I feel right now is so unfamiliar for I have NEVER lost a brother that I’ve done so much with. I’ve made history with this man. Only two other men (Doctor Ice @officialdocice and Mixmaster Ice @mixmasterice) understand the loss I feel right now. We’re all we have left. Thank you E for taking this incredible ride with me. Hip-Hop Will NEVER forget your contribution…and I will never forget our journey. I love you and will forever miss us. ~Kang.”

The Educated Rapper was born Jeffrey Campbell. He joined Kangol Kid, Doctor Ice, and Mix Master Ice in U.T.F.O., which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The group was mentored and produced by the R&B group Full Force.

After U.T.F.O. canceled an appearance at a concert for Mr. Magic, Marley Marl, and Tyrone Williams’ WBLS radio show, Marl produced Roxanne Shanté’s diss track “Roxanne’s Revenge,” sparking the series of rivalries and response tracks known as the Roxanne Wars.

Their best-known song is the 1984 classic that started it all, “Roxanne, Roxanne.”