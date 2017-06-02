*With “Underground” off of WGN and its fate on another channel uncertain, co-creator Misha Green has another hot spec script in the pipeline.

According to Deadline, the industry has its eye on “Mother,” an action thriller by Green that is being described as a mix of “The Professional” and “La Femme Nikita.”

It’s built around a female protagonist and was written to be a potential action franchise, reports Deadline, adding “CAA sent it to buyers this morning.”

In the meantime, Green is also set to write the pilot for “Lovecraft Country,” a one-hour drama that has been given a straight-to-series order by HBO. It is being produced by “Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros Television.