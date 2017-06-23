*A jury may have been split on whether Bill Cosby was guilty of sexual assault in 2004, but the University of Missouri’s Board of Curators was unanimously agreed that the comedian is guilty, and as a consequence, decided to revoke his honorary degree.

It was the first time the university has ever revoked an honorary degree.

University system President Mun Choi recommended that the board strip the doctorate in humane letters Cosby received in 1999, citing allegations from several women that Cosby sexually assaulted them.

Choi says Cosby’s actions do not reflect the university’s values.

The university said at least 25 other colleges and universities across the country have withdrawn honorary degrees and honors from Cosby since the sexual assault accusations became public.