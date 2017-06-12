*A training and consulting organization, Urban Business Institute — founded by former business & economics professor and business incubator, Professor Devin Robinson, is hosting its 1st Annual How-To Conference on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 7am at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, GA.

The How-To Conference is uniquely designed to bring together professionals, experts, and entrepreneurs from across the country to offer their expertise and train aspiring entrepreneurs through workshop training, panel discussions, and invited special guest speakers.

Although the trend for black owned businesses is on the rise, Blacks still are shown to be the ethnic group who possesses the smallest percentage of businesses nationwide. Although the Black population makes up 12% of the U.S. total population, they only have ownership over 7% of all businesses. Furthermore, most of the Black businesses do not have actual employees. With this in mind, it is safe to say that Blacks have fallen short with being able to employ other Blacks in order to be more resourceful in their communities.

Professor Devin Robinson has taken ownership in the drive to train and educate more Blacks in entrepreneurship in hopes of being an asset to their community. He founded Urban Business Institute in 2012 as a means to assist urban entrepreneurs develop their business concepts and lead small business owners to run successful and sustaining businesses. Due to the lack of resources often found in many Black communities, the How-To Conference has been established in order to educate and train aspiring or current entrepreneurs through informative workshops headed by top experts.

Aspiring and rising business owners of this year’s How-To Conference will be able to attend workshops that cover topics such as “How to Get Publicity for Business,” “How to Create Million-Dollar Sales,” and “How to Establish $250,000 in Business Credit.” Urban Business Institute carefully selected Black business leaders from across the nation to come together and deliver training sessions based on their professional and entrepreneurial backgrounds. Educators include leaders such world-renown and highly regarded, George Fraser, founder of FraserNet.

More information about the How-To Conference can be found at www.HowToConference.net

The How-To Conference hosts a reserved number of seats, so early registration is encouraged.

For more information, contact Valoria A. Isaac at Urban Business Institute at 770-850-9949 or email [email protected]

source:

Valoria A. Isaac

[email protected]