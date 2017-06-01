*In response to President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, Congresswoman Gwen Moore (WI-04) issued the following statement:

“President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord – a landmark multinational agreement between 195 nations – is the latest salvo from an administration known for its anti-science and anti-environment agenda. This misguided action signifies a direct threat to our national security, our public health, and our country’s economic growth.

“This historic pact not only strengthens the green economy, but it also encourages innovation from companies large and small. Although he claims to be pro-business, President Trump’s blatant disregard for this significant accord ignores the leadership shown by a diverse contingent of Fortune 500 companies like Apple, General Mills, and General Electric – all of whom support our continued membership in the agreement.

“Today’s ill-advised action by the president demonstrates his insistence on putting the wishes of his fringe supporters above all else. The Paris accord represents a strong commitment to securing our planet for future generations. I call on all Americans to speak out against such a dangerous move and encourage the president to reconsider this careless decision.”

