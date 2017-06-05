*It appeared that Usher was among the artists originally announced to take part in Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert on Sunday, but the singer never made it out to the fundraiser.

According to TMZ, Ursh was never supposed to perform in the first place.

A UK publicist for the concert initially announced Usher and David Beckham would be “making appearances.” We’re told that was a reference to recorded messages both made, which were played during the concert … and NOT live performances or appearances. The publicist eventually took their names off the list, but by that point … word had spread.

Usher wouldn’t have been able to attend even IF he were scheduled to perform.

Via Instagram, the singer gave a shoutout to One Love Manchester and explained that he was with his son on Sunday for the child’s first day at a camp for kids with diabetes.

“This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father,” Usher wrote.

