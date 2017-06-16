*Earlier we posted comments from Valerie Castile, the mother of police shooting victim Philando Castile. In the other posting/video as you would expect, she was emotional and “mad as hell” about the not guilty verdict for the police officer who shot her son.

Well, obviously in the atmosphere of of a formal press conference was not conducive for her to express how she really “muthaphuckin'” feels. That’s why she took to Facebook Live so she could totally vent and not have to be worried about how she would come off in a formal setting. So, beware if you have “sensitive” ears ’cause Mama Castile is NOT holding back!

Check out the video above.

Here’s What We Reported Earlier when the verdict was announced …

*The Minnesota police officer that fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop has been found not guilty on all counts.

After five days of deliberations, the jury on Friday found Officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of second-degree manslaughter. He was also acquitted of two counts of intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety – over allegedly endangering Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her 4-year-old daughter.

Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, was driving with Reynolds and her daughter when they were pulled over by Yanez. Prosecutors portrayed Yanez as a nervous officer who was too quick to pull the trigger after learning Castile had a gun, based on an unreasonable suspicion that he was a robbery suspect, they said.

Yanez testified he feared for his life because Castile reached for his firearm, despite being instructed not to do.

Castile’s death sparked nationwide protests over the use of force by police — after his girlfriend broadcast the shooting’s aftermath on Facebook Live.

According to CNN, members of the Castile family began cursing and crying out in the courtroom after the verdicts were announced, despite warnings from the judge that everyone in the courtroom should remain composed.

Get the rest of this EURweb story HERE.