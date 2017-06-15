*Richard Williams, the father of tennis champs Serena and Venus Williams, has filed for divorce after leveling some serious claims against from his young wife.

According to the Miami Herald, the 75-year-old former tennis coach says Lakeisha Williams, 38, is stealing his Social Security check, drinking herself under the table and forging his signature on official papers.

Williams married the Miami-born registered nurse’s aide in 2010, and they had a son two years later.

He also claims that Lakeisha deeded one of his houses to herself by faking his handwriting on the paperwork and switched ownership of several cars. Richard also alleges she forged his signature on an application for a $152,000 mortgage she eventually obtained.

Sandy Becher, who represents Lakeisha, called Richard’s petition “outrageous.”

“’We categorically deny each and all the allegations he has made in the petition,” Becher told the Miami Herald. “When the issues come before the court, they’ll be proven to be patently false.”

The divorce petition filed last month also asserts that Lakeisha left the marital home about a year ago and left their 5-year-old son Dylan in Richard’s care. When she does pick up the boy, the petition reads, it’s sometimes after his bedtime. Besides, Richard’s filing shows, Lakeisha allegedly has a “new person” in her life who is believed to have a criminal record, making it unsafe for the child.

Williams was married to Serena and Venus’ mother, Oracene Price, until 2002. That divorce brought out allegations of domestic violence.

Richard and Lakeisha have been permanent fixtures courtside at big tournaments, including the open in Key Biscayne.