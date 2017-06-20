*(Los Angeles) On Saturday, June 24th, 2017, at 6:00 pm, Educating Young Minds will hold its 19th Annual Awards Celebration with guest speaker, Vice President of the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education, Dr. George J. McKenna III, along with community leaders, EYM graduating high school seniors and alumni.

The Celebration taking place at a private estate in Los Angeles, California will be an empowering and inspirational evening of entertainment and inspiration hosted by radio personality, Kevin Nash and a performance by the talented singer Abraham McDonald and surprised guests. This year’s Awards Gala will be produced and directed by Mr. Bruce Cecil.

Dr. George McKenna, has received over 400 citations and awards in recognition for his work. He has earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Xavier University, his master’s degree in mathematics from Loyola University and his doctoral degree in education from Xavier University.

Dr. McKenna’s reforms at George Washington Preparatory High School have been copied nationwide and the story of Dr. McKenna’s turnaround of Washington Prep was made into a movie called The George McKenna Story, which starred Denzel Washington playing the role of George McKenna.

