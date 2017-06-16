*Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd is scheduled for a show-cause hearing later this month following reports that he violated the terms of his house arrest by drinking.

According to court documents obtained by ESPN, Floyd was contacted on June 12 after a review of alcohol monitoring reports indicated a missed test, as well as the presence of alcohol in several tests.

“We are aware of the situation involving Michael Floyd and are looking into the matter,” the Vikings said in a statement. “We are still gathering facts and will withhold any further comment at this time.”

Scottsdale (Ariz.) City Court records show that Floyd is due in court June 26.

Floyd was arrested in Scottsdale in December when he was found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle. Video of his arrest went viral. He had a blood-alcohol level of .217 when he was arrested and was sentenced on Feb. 17 to 24 days in jail and 96 days under house arrest.

The Arizona Cardinals released him following the arrest. He finished the 2016 season with the New England Patriots then signed a one-year, $1.41 million deal with the Vikings on May 10.

The house arrest sentence was transferred from Arizona to Minnesota last month, allowing him to participate in the Vikings’ offseason program. One term of the house arrest was that he not drink, and Floyd was subject to random alcohol screenings, according to TMZ.

At a charity fundraiser Friday, Floyd denied the TMZ report to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, saying it was “totally false. The whole thing is false.”