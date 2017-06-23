*Vince Staples, a longtime fan of Sprite, is now in partnership with the brand, with both joining forces for the rapper’s new music video, according to Billboard.

The rapper is already a brand ambassador for Sprite, and last week he was revealed as one of six featured artists to have their lyrics cover cans in a new summer campaign.

The David Helman-directed video for Staples’ single “Rain Come Down,” off his new album “Big Fish Theory” – out today (June 23) — picks up where his “Big Fish” video left off. In that visual, the Long Beach, California, rapper was last seen sitting on a sinking ship.

In “Rain Come Down,” with guest Ty Dolla $ign, the two are stranded in the hot desert.

Eventually, Staples finds an empty Sprite bottle that directs him to back to civilization, just before a storm hits. Sitting in a roadside dinner, he enjoys a sip of soda and looks outside seemingly deep in thought.

Watch below:

Via Billboard:

“Rain Come Down” also serves as Sprite’s first-ever produced music video. This, Staples tells Billboard, is the next step in a “fair and honest partnership.”

“Us making the video together is important because it just shows they also support the music,” says Staples. “It’s not just about them utilizing the artists for their own benefit, it’s a partnership for both. And you know it’s fun, they’re not trying to be anything other than Sprite. They’re not competing with other brands for how they’re gonna market it, it’s just what they stand for.”

With the “Rain Come Down” video and the rest of Staples’ dealings with Sprite, the 23-year-old rapper says he’s participating in the legacy of hip-hop and the soda’s three decades of supporting the culture. When asked about the element of branding in the video, he said the collaboration was easy and a no-brainer.

“They’re not trying to come across as an overbearing force, they’re just trying to walk in tandem with the artist and the legacy of hip-hop,” he says. “They’ve been around for a very long time, since the beginning. They were around long before me…. It’s nothing new. I mean who else is putting rap lyrics on their product that they’re selling? They’re saying that the culture of rap music is not beneath their product. So I wasn’t concerned about them doing it. Even if it was a Sprite commercial, it would still be within the axis of hip-hop because they have a Sprite commercial with Nas sitting on a stoop, you know what I mean? It’s hand-in-hand in my opinion.”