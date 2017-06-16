*Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions is teaming with ABC News’ Lincoln Square Productions and XCON Productions for a six-part true-crime documentary series for ABC, reports Deadline.

Tentatively titled “The 4%,” the project will follow two inmates who have been on Death Row for two decades. The series will re-examine the evidence in their cases using new forensic technologies.

An often-cited 2014 National Academy of Sciences study shows that perhaps as many as 4% of the people on Death Row are innocent. In each of the two cases, the crime, investigation, trial, verdict and appeals will be examined, unpacking the facts of the case and the emotions on both sides, and posing the question about whether they are innocent of the crimes for which they have been condemned.

“The 4% represents those who are looking for justice, but face an uphill battle,” Tennon and Davis said.

“From the first meeting with Viola and Julius, we learned they are committed to using their extraordinarily powerful megaphone to help tell the stories of those that need it most,” Lincoln Square SVP Morgan Hertzan said of today’s announcement, adding, “We’re proud to be teaming up with them for a riveting series.”