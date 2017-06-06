*Vivica A Fox finds herself the in the cross-hairs of her former business partner, Jean-Claude LaMarre, who is accusing her of essentially stealing several dancers from his “Black Magic” all-male dance review. He also said she bad mouthed him and now he’s suing.

LaMarre says his partnership with Vivica fell apart when she went on “The Breakfast Club” and said the “Black Magic” guys don’t strip for gay men.

The LGBTQ community blasted her, and LaMarre says Vivica got pissed at him when he distanced himself from her … during a “TMZ Live” appearance.

According to docs, Vivica started plotting to start her own male revue — recruiting 4 “Black Magic” dancers — and bad mouthing LaMarre to sway them to join her team.

In the suit, LaMarre says Vivica actively tried to torpedo promotions for his show by calling it a “fake,” and telling her fans to avoid “Black Magic” like the plague.

The bottom line is that when you think of the “Black Magic” review, one thinks of Auntie Viv and not Jean-Clause LaMarre. Sorry dude.

Apparently her former partner is still using Vivica’s name to promote his venture without her consent.

Here’s what she had to say about that via Twitter:

That’s NOT my show n I will not be in attendance! Promise I’ll let you know when I’m hosting events! FYI! Lifetime cancelled the show. NEXT😉 https://t.co/790Zrt4Dpd — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) June 2, 2017