*Can you blame them? Workers at retail stores and restaurants, I mean. No doubt they hear some of the craziest mess, what with us trying to return stuff we’ve already worn, or trying to pull one over on them about the price of something. Not that I have EVER done any of these things, but I’ve heard…

But we’re not talking about me here. I ran across this little ditty and couldn’t help but share it. Stories told to Cosmopolitan by employees at Walmart. I cracked up upon hearing some of the stories.

You will too.

Picture this, will ya.

There was a man using the hose we use to water our plants showering naked in the parking lot. He had put up a sheet to block one side, but people could still see everything. When the manager told him to leave, he acted like there was nothing weird about it. He was extremely nonchalant, like he did this all the time, and he just packed up his sheet, got in his car and left.

Now here I was thinking it was a homeless man, until she said he got in his car and left! Then again, he may LIVE in his car and maybe the library wasn’t open yet. Good lord!

