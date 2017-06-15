*Peace. What a concept! Even in this Trump-inspired environment; where racism, sexism and antisemitism has increasingly become more a part of the norm than sporadic incidents that occur here and there; one thing has become unavoidably clear: if we ever hope to have peace in this country and the world at large, we, the ordinary people, have to put our extraordinary pants on and get busy. To this end, the International Platform for Peace may be worth looking into.

Hooray for the folks who get up every morning and turn on CNN. Kudos to those of you who feel free to offer your commentaries of disgust on social media. And bravo to those who freely soapbox at every opportunity about what’s wrong with this country and the world. Now is YOUR opportunity to be a part of DOING because obviously KNOWING is not enough.

Read more and learn how to become involved at EURThisNthat.