*A film about the police shooting of unarmed teen Michael Brown is reportedly in the works at Warner Bros.

According to The Tracking Board, the studio has purchased rights to Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil: The Life, Legacy, and Love of My Son Michael Brown, a memoir co-written by Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden and novelist, Lyah Beth LeFlore.

Sources say Warner Bros. won the book rights following an intense bidding war with several other studios. The studio’s plan, according to insiders, is to tell the story of Brown’s shooting in the vein of 2005 Oscar winner “Crash.”

Brown, 18, was unarmed when he was gunned down in Ferguson, Mo., by white police officer Darren Wilson in August 2014. A grand jury chose not to indict the officer.

The incident set off racial uprisings in Ferguson and across the country against widespread police shootings of unarmed African Americans and gave fuel to the Black Lives Matter movement.