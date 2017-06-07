*(Via LA Times) – With LeBron James guarding him, in the closing moments of game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Kevin Durant made a 26-foot three-pointer that gave the Warriors the lead over the Cavaliers in the contest for good. They won the game 118-113.

Throughout the second half, Cleveland had hope. Then the cold reality hit the whole city with that shot. The Warriors added Durant last summer and made themselves unbeatable for moments just like this.

The Warriors lead the NBA Finals three games to none. If they win Game 4 in Cleveland on Friday, they’ll become the first team in NBA history to sweep every round of the playoffs on the way to a championship.

“I’ve never been in this position before,” Durant said. “I don’t want to relax. It’s not over.”