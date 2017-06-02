*(Via WKYC) – The Golden State Warriors certainly came out like a team anxious to atone for and eliminate the sting of losing last year’s NBA Finals after building a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers, only to be on the wrong side of an historic comeback.

On the strength of 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists from small forward Kevin Durant and 28 to go along with 10 helpers from point guard Stephen Curry, the Warriors fought their way to a 113-91 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California Thursday night.

Although the Cavaliers got double-doubles of points and rebounds from forwards LeBron James (28 points, 15 rebounds) and Kevin Love (15, 21), as well as 24 points from point guard Kyrie Irving, it was not enough to overcome 20 turnovers or Golden State’s productivity in the key.

With small forward Kevin Durant continuing to attack the basket and point guard Stephen Curry finding a rhythm from three-point range, the Golden State Warriors built a 93-72 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers after the third quarter of play in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The Warriors came storming out of the locker room at halftime and quickly built a 21-point lead over the first four minutes of the second half.

