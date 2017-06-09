

Oh well, so much for Golden State sweeping Cleveland and going undefeated in the 2017 NBA playoffs/Finals. That’s because the Cavaliers stopped Warrior‘s perfect postseason play and maybe started another comeback.

Yep, it’s deja vu all over again. Just like last year, the NBA Finals are at 3-1 after four games.

LeBron James recorded a triple-double, Kyrie Irving scored 40 points and Cleveland outperformed the NBA’s most electrifying offense in a testy Game 4 filled with technical fouls on Friday night, beating the Warriors 137-116 and snapping their 15-game playoff winning streak.

“We just kept our composure,” James said. “We shared the ball, we moved the ball and defensively we were physical.”

A series that appeared to be headed for a quick conclusion is back to Cali for Game 5 on Monday night.

The Cavs set scoring records in the first half and then held on during a wild third and fourth quarter that included technical fouls, James jawing with fellow superstar Kevin Durant and Cleveland’s crowd roaring like a jet engine.

So far, no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA playoffs.

Want MORE coverage of game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals? No prob, just click over to MSN Sports.