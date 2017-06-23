*Netflix released the first teaser trailer and release date for its upcoming film, “The Incredible Jessica James.”

Jessica Williams, formerly a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” plays her namesake as an aspiring playwright who’s struggling to get over a recent breakup.

Chris O’Dowd (not pictured in the trailer) plays a recently divorced man named Boone who Jessica is forced to go on a date with. The two form an unlikely bond as they work to get over their recent problems together.

The film was written and directed by Jim Strouse (“People Places Things”) and was produced by Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub of Beachside Films. Williams and Kerri Hundley serve as executive producers.

The film is set to premiere on Netflix July 28.

Watch the teaser below: