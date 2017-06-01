What if your life depended on a stranger?

*20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US, directed by Academy Award nominee Hany Abu-Assad and stars Academy Award winner Kate Winslet and Golden Globe winner Idris Elba.

Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. They embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness discovering strength they never knew possible.

SYNOPSIS: Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain.

When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and discovering strength they never knew possible.

The film is directed by Academy Award nominee Hany Abu-Assad and stars Academy Award winner Kate Winslet and Golden Globe winner Idris Elba.

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US hits theaters everywhere October 20, 2017!

Director: Hany Abu-Assad

Screenplay by: Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe

Based upon the Book by: Charles Martin

Produced by: Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping

Cast: Kate Winslet, Idris Elba, Beau Bridges, Dermot Mulroney

