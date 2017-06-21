*CBS has released first look video teasers of Shemar Moore’s new series “S.W.A.T.”

Inspired by the 2003 film of the same name, the series stars Moore as a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. sergeant torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

The former “Criminal Minds” star leads a cast that includes Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson and Peter Onorati.

S.W.A.T. premieres Nov. 2nd at 10 p.m.

Watch the new teasers below, followed by a first look featurette: