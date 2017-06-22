*One week after Crystal Griner took a bullet during the shootout that wounded Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, the Capitol Police officer threw out the ceremonial first pitch from her wheelchair before the start of the Congressional Women’s Softball Game.

Special Agent Griner was shot in the ankle when a gunman opened fire on the Republican baseball team practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game held the following day. Griner had been hospitalized at MedStar Washington Hospital Center since the shooting, but was well enough to attend the softball game held at the Watkins Recreation Center in Washington.

Griner was one of five people injured along with Scalise, fellow Capitol Police Officer David Bailey (who threw out the first pitch at the Congressional Baseball Game), House GOP aide Zack Barth and lobbyist Matt Mika.

After her first pitch fell short of the plate, Griner asked and was given the opportunity for a do-over.

Watch below:

AWESOME: Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner, injured in the baseball practice shooting, throws 1st pitch at the @CWSoftballGame: pic.twitter.com/nVlyxi5d0U — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 21, 2017

Different angle…