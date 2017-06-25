*“TALES”, from Executive Producer & Creator Irv Gotti, is a scripted anthology series of “song stories” weaving classic and current hip-hop songs into captivating visual narratives from the lyrics of some of hip-hop’s greatest hits.

Far beyond the music video or the live event, “TALES” brings hip-hop alive in a completely new way for television.

The show is set to debut this Tuesday (06-27-17) at 8pm E/P on BET. Check out the sneak peek clip of the premiere episode below, “F*ck the Police”:

Through songs like NWA’s “F*ck the Police,” Notorious B.I.G.’s “I Got A Story to Tell,” Meek Mill’s “Cold Hearted,” Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen”, to name a few, each song’s lyrics are imagined as cinematic adventures with different directors, including Irv Gotti’s directorial debut.

Each episode is written by a different screenwriter, introducing “TALES” as an innovative twist to the hip-hop culture by reimagining our favorite hip-hop songs as we know them into “mini-movies.”

Each episode of “TALES” embodies and redefines hip-hop music in an exciting way that is completely original to television. The premiere episode, recreates NWA’s “F*ck the Police”, which focuses on a controversial police shooting of a young boy that flips the biases and stereotypes of today’s society.

The lyrics of other rap classics like Notorious B.I.G.’s “I Got A Story to Tell,” Meek Mill’s “Cold Hearted” and Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” serve as the thematic backdrop for each cautionary tale and crafted into visually stunning mini movies. Each week, the suspenseful stories reimagine the meaning of each original song and take viewers on an exciting adventure into some of the stories that play inspiration to the most iconic hip-hop hits.

“Tales” is set to premiere this Tuesday at 8pm E/P on BET.

