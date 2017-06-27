*Folks are wondering whether the woman Drake brought to the NBA Awards on Monday night is his new girlfriend.

Drizzy worked the red carpet with basketball analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, the object of his crush since late 2015. She contributes reports for NBC Sports Bay Area, the NBA on TNT, the Pac-12 Network and the WNBA’s New York Liberty on MSG.

On Tuesday, Drake gushed on Instagram, “My stunning date for the evening @rosgo21.”

This crush dates back to at least December of 2015, when he hit Instagram with a pic of himself with Rosalyn, writing: “When the post game makes you forget about what happened during the actual game.”

Weeks ago, Rosalyn was said to be dating Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors.

She told Bauce magazine, “This year, there was a rumor I’m dating Kevin Durant. I’m not. I would not date any player on our team. It’s better professionally and as far as your rapport with the guys in the locker room to not do that. I take that seriously, but it comes with the territory.”

Watch Rosalyn at work, below: