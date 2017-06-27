*In the latest “walking while black” encounter captured on video, a Jacksonville, Fla. cop was filmed threatening a black man with jail time for jaywalking.

In the video, Officer J.S. Bolen is seen accusing 21-year-old Devonte Shipman of “disobeying a direct order” and “resisting without violence” and gave him two citations, one for failing to obey a walk signal and the other for not having a form of ID on him, reports Jacksonville Times-Union.

Shipman, who filmed the video and posted it to Facebook on June 21, was with a friend who was also detained, but not cited.

According to the Jacksonville Times-Union, Shipman said that Bolen ordered them to his patrol car because they had crossed the street against the walk signal. Shipman argued that the signal had been blinking when he started crossing and declined to come over. The cop, then, got out of the car.

In the recording, Bolen tells Shipman he will be detained for walking outside the crosswalk and violating the signal, telling him that if he doesn’t wait by his police car, “I’m going to put you in jail.”

The video shows Shipman asking Bolen what he did wrong and emphasizing that he is not resisting. Bolen responds by getting angrier and angrier at Shipman. He eventually claims that he can detain Shipman for “up to seven hours” because he doesn’t have an ID card, even though that statute doesn’t apply to pedestrians.

Shipman said he remained extremely calm and recorded the encounter out of fear it might turn violent, because of how agitated the officer appeared.

“If you look at the video, if you pay attention to his body language, he’s grabbing his hands like he wanted to do something to me,” Shipman told the Times-Union. “I didn’t escalate the situation. I was trying to figure out what I did wrong.”

In the video, Shipman is heard saying: “Three cop cars, all because we crossed the mother——ing street though. We crossed the street, that’s all we did.”

Bolen cited Shipman twice for failing to obey a walk signal and not having a license. Shipman said he has no intention of paying either citation and that he and the officer already spoke about meeting again in court.

“He was like, ‘I hope you take that option to take it to court,’” Shipman said, “‘Because I promise you I’m going to be there.’”

Watch Shipman’s video of the encounter below:

The Sheriff’s Office said it is reviewing the video but that Bolen is currently not under investigation.