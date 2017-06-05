*Inspired by fellow artist French Montana, The Weeknd reached deep into his pocket to help a medical facility in East Africa fund a new clinic.

The “Starboy” crooner donated $100,000 to the Suubi Health Center, a maternity and children’s medical facility located in Budondo, Uganda.

According to E! News, he was moved to donate after French Montana’s work to raise awareness for the health canter through Global Citizen, a social action platform, and Mama Hope.

Montana has been spreading the word through his #Unforgettable Dance video which is touted as a “call to action to raise awareness for the needs of Suubi and the people of Uganda.”

In March, Montana shot the “Unforgettable” music video in Uganda. While there, he met with the founders of the Suubi Center, and heard about some of the financial challenges faced by the facility. The rapper was so inspired by the visit that he pledged the first $100,000 donation to help pay for ambulances, premature incubators, cribs and a blood bank for the Suubi community.

He’s now challenging others to make donations to help pay for the new maternity center.

The Weeknd heeded the call.

Watch Montana’s “#Unforgettable Dance Challenge video below: