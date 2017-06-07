*It’s going to be very interesting to see how this situation turns out. It seems we have another white comic that’s even more comfortable using the n-word than Bill Maher.

Dude’s name is Jay Mohr and he just used the word twice in a Twitter rant about rapper Boosie Badazz.

Apparently Mohr caught an interview that Boosie Badazz did describing how he witnessed fellow prison inmates engaging in anal sex. Boosie made several homophobic comments during the interview.

Mohr made it his business to tweet out about the interview and in particular, Boosie’s shall we say, liberal, use of the n-word. (You can check it out HERE. But be warned, it’s definitely NSFW.)

“LIL Boosie says N**ga 19 times but twitter accusing him of Being homophobic,” Jay wrote.

After that Mohr was really feeling himself because he then put his 2-cents in on another Twitter conversation — in which one person called another one “corny.”

Mohr wrote, “This n**ga just got called corny.”

Since it was TMZ that first reported Mohr use of the n -word, he had already correctly predicted they would:

I GUARANTEE you bottom feeder gossip site will try and twist this into negative. MARK THE DATE AND TIME. 6/6/17 1:43pm

LIL BOOSIE — Jay Mohr (@jaymohr37) June 6, 2017

What’s also interesting is that Mohr is not new to using the word. Nope. He’s been using the n-word in his stand-up routine for years — and for whatever reason, he’s never really been called for it

But as TMZ points out, with the backlash against Bill Maher — and the fact he’s dating Lakers owner Jeanie Buss — he might want to tone it down if now stop completely, but unfortunately, we don’t see him backing down.

However, if he doesn’t and Jeannie decides to stay in the relationship, we see some real problems for her and the Lakers organization.