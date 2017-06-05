*(LOS ANGELES, CA) – The Black Association of Documentary Filmmakers West (BADWEST) will host its exciting and highly anticipated 11th annual “Day of Black Docs” on Saturday, June 24th from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Three rousing and sensational feature length award-winning documentaries and a short documentary will be screened.

“WHOSE STREETS?” – The Sundance Film Festival Winner and feature film debut of writer-director Sabaah Folayan and co-director Damon Davis is about the Ferguson uprising.

When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and then left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis county. Grief, long-standing tension, and renewed anger bring residents together to hold vigil and protest this latest tragedy. In the days that follow, artists, musicians, teachers and parents turn into freedom fighters, standing on the front lines to demand justice. As the national guard descends on Ferguson, a small suburb of St. Louis, with military grade weaponry, these young community members become the torchbearers of a new wave of resistance. For this generation, the battle is not for civil rights, but for the right to live.

Read more about films being presented and how to attend the event at EURThisNthat